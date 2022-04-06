Boris Johnson: “Biological males should not compete in women’s sports”

By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 17:26

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister has shared his views on the current global gender debate stating: “Biological males should not compete in women’s sports.”

During a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, on Wednesday 6, April, the Prime Minister, after being questioned about conversion therapy, stated: “I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called Gillick-competent to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have. I think there should be parental involvement at the very least. “I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events” he added.

He continued: “We will have a ban on gay conversion therapy, which to me is utterly abhorrent. But there are complexities and sensitivities when you move from the area of sexuality to the question of gender. There, I’m afraid, there are things that I think still need to be worked out.”

The Prime Minister also stated that women should have “dedicated women spaces” in hospitals, prisons and changing rooms.

‘That’s as far as my thinking has developed on this issue. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out. That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions” he said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a time of political turmoil for gender issues, seeing division not only across different political parties but also within his own.

