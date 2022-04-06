Vital help: UK to donate fleet of ambulances to Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 13:00

Credit: UK Gov

Vital help: The UK is set to donate a fleet of ambulances to Ukraine. The ambulances will provide vital care to people injured in Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine.

According to the UK government on April 6, the NHS will be donating “around 20 ambulances to the Government of Ukraine. The donations will help replace Ukrainian ambulances lost to Russian bombardments and provide urgent care to the injured.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We have sadly seen day after day the horrific impacts of Putin’s cruel war on the people of Ukraine, including evidence of appalling acts by Russian troops in towns such as Irpin and Bucha.

“The UK has been among the biggest aid donors, providing food, medicines and generators to help those affected. These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring lifesaving care directly to those injured in the conflict.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, commented: “The UK government has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and provided them with the lifesaving medical equipment they need.

“The invasion has damaged key medical infrastructure and the generous donation of four ambulances by South Central Ambulance Service will ensure people in Ukraine can receive urgent care. It marks the first of many ambulances the UK government and the NHS is donating to Ukraine in the coming days”

SCAS Chief Operating Officer Paul Kempster explained: “Ambulance Trusts around the country have been rallying to provide ambulances and we in SCAS are immensely humbled to also be able to support those in need in Ukraine.

“We hope that this small gesture goes some way to helping provide immediate frontline healthcare support to the many people who desperately need it.”

