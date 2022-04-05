Biden to send ultra-powerful Switchblade tank-killing ‘kamikaze’ drones to Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 05 April 2022 • 8:26

US President Biden is set to send ultra-powerful Switchblade 600 tank-killing ‘kamikaze’ drones to Ukraine.

The kamikaze drones will be sent to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package that is said to be worth $300 million. The drones can hover over their target for nearly three-quarters of an hour before attacking. The drones feature armour-piercing warheads and can fly into a target at more than 100 mph. The tank-killing “kamikaze” drones are said to have a range of over 20 miles.

This latest round of help for Ukraine was announced on Friday, April 1, by the Pentagon. Rather than taking the weapons from the US military, they will be supplied by California’s AeroVironment Inc. The US had previously announced that an $800 million package had been agreed upon, but the “kamikaze” drones are part of a new package.

As reported by The Daily Mail: “Switchblades have been likened to ‘flying shotguns’ and have been selected for use in Ukraine because of their ease of use and deployment, with the drones able to take off from portable tubes planted on the ground.”

