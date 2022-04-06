White House wedding reception for President Biden’s eldest granddaughter

By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 12:33
In an announcement made from the White House, on Monday 4 April, Elizabeth Alexander, First Lady Jill Biden’s Communications Director, stated: “The First Family, the couple and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months.”
The 28-year-old lawyer’s wedding reception date has been set on November 19, 2022, but the wedding ceremony’s location has not yet been revealed.
Naomi expressed her gratitude to her grandparents in a tweet that read: “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”
The couple announced their engagement last year sharing pictures on social media revealing that Naomi’s fiancé Peter had proposed near his childhood home with a ring that was made from the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring.
