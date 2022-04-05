JUST IN: Elon Musk to join board of directors at Twitter

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 15:01

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk is set to join the board of directors at Twitter after recently revealing a massive stake in the social media platform.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal made the announcement via a tweet on Tuesday, April 5.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!” the 37-year-old said.

Musk, who is CEO of Tesla and founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, announced on April 4 that he had taken a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media platform, a week after hinting about plans to shake up the social media platform.

The news saw shares in the company spike up more than 25 per cent in pre-market trading on April 4 as the billionaire increased his stake, which is worth $2.89bn, based on Twitter’s closing price on Friday, April 1.

Responding to the tweet from Agrawal, the newest member of the Twitter board of directors wrote: “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

Musk, who bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on March 14, is believed to have a net worth of $273 billion – making him the richest person in the world.

