15 drug traffickers arrested in Alicante for stealing drugs from rival gang

By Joshua Manning • 07 April 2022 • 19:00

15 drug traffickers arrested for stealing drugs from rival gang Credit: Policia Nacional

15 people have been arrested following a Spanish National Police operation carried out in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia. The operation focused on the robbery of narcotic substances from rival gangs.

The operation which is currently still ongoing, began on Wednesday 6, April, and has taken place mainly in the Alicante municipality of Crevillent, where the gang’s network was based, as well as in Elche, Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, Monforte del Cid, Torrevieja, Murcia and Molina de Segura.

The National Police officers in both provinces have so far carried out 21 house searches and seized “significant quantities of hashish, marijuana and cocaine, as well as a firearm and a lot of cash”, according to sources, who were unable to provide further details of the operation due to its secrecy.

The men who have been arrested are of Spanish and Moroccan nationality and were part of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking on a large scale as well as to stealing drugs from rival traffickers, to later sell.

The gang is believed to still be active on the Mediterranean coast, especially in the Region of Murcia and the provinces of Alicante and Andalusia.

