Axe-wielding man arrested in Alicante

By Joshua Manning • 05 April 2022 • 12:22

Credit: Policia Nacional

A 29-year-old man was arrested this Sunday in Alicante by the National Police after entering a petrol station armed with an axe.

The incident, which occurred shortly after eight o’clock on the evening of Sunday 3 April, at a petrol station on Pintor Gaston Castello Avenue in Alicante, saw a 29-year-old man entering the establishment, armed with an axe that had a fifteen-centimetre blade.

The Police had received an emergency call after a petrol station employee set of the alarm when he saw the man carrying an axe under his jacket. The man who attempted to flee the scene, was met by the National Police outside the petrol station. About a dozen officers attempted to calm the man,who reportedly threatened the police with comments such as: “I’m going to kill someone”, “shoot me if you want” or “I’ll stab you if you come near me”.

The Police were able to detain him after he threw the axe at one of them. The police officer was not injured as he had thrown himself to the ground to avoid being hit.

The perpetrator was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and the National Police are currently investigating the case. Police sources have since stated that the man has previous arrests for assault.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.