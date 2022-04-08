By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 13:55

Richard Osman quits Pointless after hosting for 13 years Credit: Instagram @misterosman

Richard Osman has reportedly quit his role as co-host on the hit TV-show Pointless due to wishes to further develop his writing career.

The news, which comes after 13 years of co-hosting the show with Alexander Armstrong will come as a shock to many. A BBC source has stated: “Quiz fans and housewives all over the country will be gutted by this news. Richard Osman has become a staple of the daytime schedule but sadly all good things must come to an end.”

“Richard has loved every second of doing the show alongside Xander but he really wants to give his all to his writing career which has been an enormous success. His departure is completely amicable but he just does not have enough hours in the day to do everything so sadly something had to give.”

Osman’s book series “The Thursday Murder Club” has hit multiple bestseller lists, with the author looking forward to writing more books. Replying to rumours of his leaving made in the past, Osman has said that there are years worth of quiz show footage that include him, as they often filmed four shows in a day. This will mean that fans of Pointless may still see him on TV for a while longer. He may reportedly also appear on Pointless special episodes in the future.