Watch as Boeing 757 breaks in two in emergency landing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 11:10

The bad news for Boeing keeps coming as news of a Boeing 757 cargo plane breaks in two as it performs an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

The cargo plane, operated by DHL cargo, had to make an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaría Airport in San José after a hydraulic system failure according to Costa Rica’s Fire Chief Hector Chaves.

The accident, which happened on Thursday April 7th, was announced in a video message from the site.

It is understood that there were no casualties and that the pilot and co-pilot were unharmed.

The video shows the plane landing before turning at the end of the runway where it came to rest in a ditch with the last third of the plane nearly broken off.

 Fires services were on the scene to manage the incident after the Boeing 757 that had to make an emergency landing signalled head that they were experiencing problems.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

