By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 11:10

Watch as Boeing 757 breaks in two in emergency landing Source: Twitter

The bad news for Boeing keeps coming as news of a Boeing 757 cargo plane breaks in two as it performs an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

The cargo plane, operated by DHL cargo, had to make an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaría Airport in San José after a hydraulic system failure according to Costa Rica’s Fire Chief Hector Chaves.

The accident, which happened on Thursday April 7th, was announced in a video message from the site.

It is understood that there were no casualties and that the pilot and co-pilot were unharmed.

The video shows the plane landing before turning at the end of the runway where it came to rest in a ditch with the last third of the plane nearly broken off.

Momento en que el avión de DHL se parte en dos en el Aeropuerto Juan Santamaría. Vídeo: @adsbcr pic.twitter.com/MgdCojU6Tn — Delfino.CR (@delfinocrc) April 7, 2022

🇨🇷A DHL plane has crashed at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica in an emergency landing. The Boeing-757 slid off the runway and broke apart, the local fire department says. pic.twitter.com/svQHvwlwlu — The RAGE X (@theragex) April 7, 2022

Fires services were on the scene to manage the incident after the Boeing 757 that had to make an emergency landing signalled head that they were experiencing problems.

