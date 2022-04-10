Horror as Ukrainian town combs debris for the living and the dead

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 9:01

Lionua, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Horror as Ukrainian town combs the debris for the living and the dead. Russian forces had occupied the town Ukrainian town of Borodianka for a number of weeks.

On Saturday, April 9, firefighters were still searching for bodies and survivors according to The Malta Independent. Russian attacks had seen multiple buildings destroyed in the town that is around 47 miles northwest of Kyiv. The town had been home to more than 12,000 people.

Borodianka residents are desperately searching for victims of the attacks. As Russian forces advanced towards Kyiv they retreated in late March from the town. According to reports, the town has been left without gas, electricity and other essentials.

One local resident revealed how her family’s bodies had been hidden under the rubble for more than a month. The local said that Russian soldiers prevented residents from carrying out searches.

Speaking to The Associated Press 77-year-old Maria Vaselenko revealed: “The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them.”

She went on to add: “They were putting explosives under dead people.”

