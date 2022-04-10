Horror as Ukrainian town combs debris for the living and the dead

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 9:01
Lionua, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
On Saturday, April 9, firefighters were still searching for bodies and survivors according to The Malta Independent. Russian attacks had seen multiple buildings destroyed in the town that is around 47 miles northwest of Kyiv. The town had been home to more than 12,000 people.
Borodianka residents are desperately searching for victims of the attacks. As Russian forces advanced towards Kyiv they retreated in late March from the town. According to reports, the town has been left without gas, electricity and other essentials.
One local resident revealed how her family’s bodies had been hidden under the rubble for more than a month. The local said that Russian soldiers prevented residents from carrying out searches.
Speaking to The Associated Press 77-year-old Maria Vaselenko revealed: “The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them.”
She went on to add: “They were putting explosives under dead people.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.