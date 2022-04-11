Breaking: NHS chiefs call on Britons to follow COVID-19 measures

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 10:59

NHS chiefs call for Britons to follow COVID-19 measures PICTURE: Annalisa Silvestri, Doctor anaesthetist

With the UK government seemingly uninterested in Covid-19 and rising infection rates, NHS Chiefs have taken to making the call for Britons to be more cautious and to follow basic Covid-19 measures.

The NHS Confederation said that with infection rates at record levels the government is “abandoning any interest in COVID whatsoever” as hospitals are set to deal with a “brutal Easter as bad as any winter”.

The organisation is urging people to adopt simple measures that could help to protect themselves and those around them, by wearing masks in crowded spaces. They have also urged people to adhere to basic sanitisation rules that help to stop the spread of the virus.

A call has also been made to the government, to launch a new public information campaign to raise awareness of the growing numbers, and to tell people to avoid A & E units unless absolutely necessary.

Conid-19 patient numbers are at their highest since February, although around half of these were not hospitalised primarily for the virus.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) around one in 13 people in England currently have the virus, resulting in many people being off work adding to the travel chaos of the last week or so.

Confederation boss Matthew Taylor said: “NHS leaders report a clear disconnect between the government’s Living with COVID plan and the realities at the NHS front line.

“We have a government that seems to want to wash its hands of responsibility for what is occurring in plain sight up and down the country.

“Number 10 has seemingly abandoned any interest in COVID whatsoever.”

Whilst the government is key to managing the risk, NHS chiefs believe that Britons can do more to help the situation if they follow simple COVID-19 measures.

