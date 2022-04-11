By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 7:33

Joel Rouse/ Ministry of Defence, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

Queen reveals Covid left her ‘very tired and exhausted.’ The 95-year-old monarch virtually visited the Royal London Hospital in early April.

As reported by The Guardian on Sunday, April 10, the Queen revealed that COVID had left her “very tired and exhausted” during a video call to the Royal London Hospital on April 6. The call had marked the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit.

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen had Covid and was suffering from “mild cold-like symptoms.”

During her virtual visit to the hospital, the Queen commented: “It [Covid] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”

The Queen spoke to Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina. Asef had been admitted to hospital in 2020 with Covid. During his time in hospital two members of his family had died but despite weeks on a ventilator, he beat the virus.

Speaking to the couple the Queen said: “This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

Hospital staff revealed to the Queen how they had coped with a large number of patients. Senior Sister Mireia Lopez Rey Ferrer explained: “As nurses, we made sure that they were not alone.

“We held their hands, we wiped their tears and we provided comfort. It felt at times that we were running a marathon with no finish line.”

She went on to add: “I look back to the last 18 months with great pride, pride not only in the care we provided to each and every single patient that was in one of our hospital beds, but pride in each member of staff that every day left their families at home despite their fears and worries and they came to work.”

