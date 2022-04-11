Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin predicts UK mini heatwave and sahara dust

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 12:52

Credit: Laura Tobin Instagram

Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin predicts a UK mini heatwave for Easter and impending sahara dust.

Speaking on the ITV show on Monday, April 11, Good Morning Britain’s Laura predicted that the UK is set for a good Easter. As reported by BirminghamMail, Laura revealed: “Weather wise, this week things are set to heat up. Temperatures this time of year tend to be between 11C and 14C but this week things are way above average.

“Numbers are expected to be well above average, which is fantastic news for the Easter holidays. One thing to look out for is Saharan dust – it is on the way. It means enhanced sunsets and sunrises but mainly in the south. It could mean possible dust on cars.”

Laura went on to add: “There will be some beautiful sunsets and sunrises through the next few days, but we’ll see some of that Saharan sand on the cars moving through south-eastern areas of England.

“It will be warming up in the next few days – showery rain at times, sunny spells and feeling warmer.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.