Zelensky warns this week will be crucial for the course of the war

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 12:05

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0 (Wikimedia Commons)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has warned that this week will be crucial for the course of the war.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state. They may use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs.

“But we are preparing for their actions. We will answer,” Zelensky said in a video address late on Sunday, April 10.

The Ukraine leader´s warning came as Ukrainian troops repulsed several Russian assaults in the east of the country.

This is now the focus of a new offensive by the invading Russian forces, British intelligence said on Monday.

On Twitter, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian forces had beaten back several assaults and destroyed Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, it said in its regular intelligence bulletin.

And the MoD warned of the possibility of the use of phosphorous munitions in Mariupol – as occurred in Donetsk Oblast – where fighting for the city intensifies.

Reuters reports that Russian forces are pushing their offensive to establish control over the southern port city of Mariupol.

A capture of this key target would link up areas of Russian control to the west and east.

Zelensky was due to address South Korea’s parliament by videolink on Monday.

Austrian leader Karl Nehammer planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and will call for an end to the conflict.

It would be Putin’s first face-to-face meeting with a European Union leader since Russia’s invasion started on February 24.

The UK government, in its latest statement on the invasion of Ukraine, said: “The UK and our international partners are united in support for Ukraine.

“The UK government is providing a range of economic, humanitarian and defensive military assistance to Ukraine, and is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.