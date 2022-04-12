By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 8:12

At least 25 dead in landslides and floods after tropical storm Megi hits the Philippines.

According to the authorities in the Philippines, the death toll stood at 25 people on Monday, April 11. Tropical storm Megi hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Philippines on Sunday, April 10. This is the first storm to hit the archipelago this year and residents were blasted with winds of around 40 mph. The storm brought with it gusts of up to 49 mph.

The storm called Agaton in the Philippines is thought to have claimed the lives of 22 people in the eastern province of Leyte. When the storm hit people were buried under a landslide according to the police chief of Baybay city, Joemen Collado.

Collado revealed: “There were landslides in communities and then some of the victims were swept by floods.” He went on to add that several people are still missing and that rescue operations will continue.

According to the National Disaster Agency, a further three people are thought to have died in the southern Davao region. At the moment though the number of casualties cannot be confirmed.

The state weather bureau expects that storm Megi will head out to sea on Tuesday as it weakens, as reported by CNN.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.