By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 9:37

Credit: YouTube screenshot

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ star Kathy Lamkin dies at 74 after an illness.

Kathy Lamkin reportedly died after suffering from a short illness. She was probably best known for her roles in “No Country For Old Men”, “Miller Mueller”, “Fools Gold”, the 2003 remake of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.”

Kathy’s family revealed her death to Deadline on April 11, saying that she had passed away on April 4. Her family commented: “Kathy will be missed by her family and friends and left an impact on all she encountered during her life on this Earth.”

Speaking to Backstage, Kathy previously revealed how she had dreamed of being an actor. She commented: “I grew up in a very rural town, and you could only get two television stations on a good night, depending on the weather.

“And I loved watching the Academy Awards and would dream and get goose bumps about those things.

“But we weren’t rich, we weren’t going to be famous, and so it was just something to dream about.”

