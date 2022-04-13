The Queen to miss yet another Royal event with Prince William taking her place

By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 19:55

Credit: Twitter @RoyalFamily

The Queen is missing yet another Royal event, with Prince William to take her place, in a chain of missed events raising concern for her wellbeing.

The Queen will not be attending the Anzac Day ceremony on April, 25, with Prince William laying a wreath on her behalf. The event will take place at the Cenotaph in remembrance of the war dead of Australia and New Zealand. The Duke of Cambridge will also be attending a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in place of The Queen.

The news follows last week’s announcement which informed that the Queen would not be attending tomorrow’s Royal Maundy Day service on April 14, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, due to reported mobility issues she will not be attending, and instead be represented by Prince Charles.

The Monarch, who turns 96 next week, has raised global concern by missing a series of Royal commitments, instead opting to have other Royal Family members represent her or attend via zoom. Her contraction of Covid in February has also led many to fear for her health, with the Queen reportedly having commented: “It (Covid) does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?” during a video call to the Royal London Hospital on April 6.

