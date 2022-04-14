BREAKING NEWS: Shock as former Real Madrid star Freddy Rincon dies in horror car crash

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 8:45

BREAKING NEWS: Shock as former Real Madrid star Freddy Rincon dies from car crash injuries. Freddy died at the age of 55.

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon died on Wednesday, April 13, after a car crash in the city of Cali. He suffered from severe head injuries after the car he was travelling in collided with a bus on Monday morning.

The Imbanaco Clinic announced that Freddie had died and said: “Despite all the efforts of our medical team, the patient Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has died today April 13.

“We deeply regret this outcome, and at the same time offer our most sincere condolences to relatives, friends, acquaintances and fans.

“There will never be a way to express what this really means to us and we invite the whole country to remember him with joy for everything he gave us in life with his sporting achievements.”

The Colombian FA paid tribute and said: “The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time.

“This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration.

“We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss.”

Tributes flooded in and Former Corinthians club president Andres Sanchez stated: “Fred Rincon, may God welcome you with open arms friend.

“My condolences to the family. Go with God, captain at the helm forever.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.