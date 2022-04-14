Liverpool confirm fan taken ill before Benfica clash has died.

“First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends,” a club spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance.”

The Reds drew 3-3 with the Portuguese side at Anfield on Wednesday, April 14 but advantaged to the semi-finals of the competition thanks to a 6-4 aggregate win. The win sees the Premier League club take on surprise semi-finalists from Spain, Villareal.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of the supporter’s death.

One person on Twitter said: “Saw it happen, was right opposite me. RIP and thoughts are with family and friends of supporter. YNWA.”

Saw it happen, was right opposite me. RIP and thoughts are with family and friends of supporter. YNWA❤️ — Waz  (@WazLFC9) April 14, 2022

“It was directly opposite me sitting in the main stand. Full credit to the paramedics and support team as you could see them trying everything. Thoughts with the family involved. YNWA,” wrote another person.

Another person said: “Was awful to see. The game didn’t seem important really afterwards. Paramedics, doctors etc did their best and I was hoping for better news today.”

In the previous round, Liverpool’s Champions League match against Inter Milan was halted due to a medical emergency at Anfield.

The last-16 match on March 8 was quickly stopped by referee Antonio Mateu as medical assistance was given.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.