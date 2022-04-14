Unbelievable loophole that allowed EU countries to make multimillion arms sales to Russia

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 12:24

Loophole that allowed multimillion arms sales to Russia finally closed by EU

A loophole that allowed for the export of arms to Russia leading to multimillion deals for EU countries despite sanctions has finally been closed.

Data released by the EU commission has shown that despite sanctions made in 2014, a loophole allowed for the sale of weapons and ammunition last year by EU countries to Russia estimated to be worth 39 million euros, increasing in more than 50% in comparison to sales made in 2020, which brought in 25 million euros, with countries such as France and Germany, who boast large defence industries, being amongst the biggest exporters, according to an article by Reuters.

Exporting arms to Moscow had been banned by the EU in July 2014 following the annexation of Crimea by Russia, but a loophole in one of the sanction’ clauses allowed for continued sales under contracts that had been signed before August 2014.

This loophole was massively criticised by some EU governments following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February, 24. The many sanctions that have been imposed on Russia by the EU exempted the sales of arms up until last week, when the loophole was finally closed as part of the fifth package of EU sanctions, EU diplomats and officials told Reuters. The closing of the loophole was noted in a legal text published by the EU on April 8, but the EU commission did not mention the closure of the loophole in its public address regarding the fifth package of sanctions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.