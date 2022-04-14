The One Show viewers gobsmacked after Dan Stevens takes brutal swipe at Boris Johnson

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 12:43

Credit: Dan Stevens Instagram

The One Show viewers were left gobsmacked after Dan Stevens took a brutal swipe at Boris Johnson on air.

On Wednesday, April 13, viewers were shocked at Dan Stevens’ appearance on the BBC’s The One Show. He had appeared on the show to talk about his upcoming series. Dan is set to appear alongside Hollywood’s Julia Roberts in Gaslit.

The One Show’s hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were shocked into silence after asking Dan to describe the plot of his new show. Dan took the chance to hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson instead and commented: “What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign… I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

As reported by ChronicleLive, the hosts were stunned and fell silent.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on Dan’s outburst. One fan said: “I’m sorry but Dan Stevens comments on #TheOneShow about Bojo! Outstanding.”

Another person said: “Well done Dan Stevens, truly memorable moment.”

The praise for Dan continued to flood in and one person said: “There’s something special about catching these things live. Nice work @thatdanstevens.”

Another person tweeted: “Dan Stevens saying what most of us are thinking, on the One Show. Fantastic. Thanks Dan.”

