By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 19:39

Good Friday sees hottest day of the year while millions of bank holiday travellers swelter facing delays Credit: Twitter @metoffice

Good Friday has seen the hottest day of the year while millions of bank holiday travellers sweltered facing massive delays.

On Friday 15, April, The UK saw its hottest day of the year so far with St James’ Park in central London seeing temperatures soar to 22C (71.6F) beating the previous record of 2022 of 20.8C (69.4F) that was set in London on 23 March and Cornwall on 25 March, according to the Met Office.

The news comes as millions of travellers face disruptions on the roads, railway networks and at airports, with an estimated 9,212 flights and 27.6 million car journeys to be made over the Easter period.

Credit: Twitter @metoffice

The temperature has risen to 22C at St James's Park in London making it the #WarmestDayOfTheYearSofar 🌡️ We will see them climb a little further over the next few hours too 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/tYLIxVejkR — Met Office (@metoffice) April 15, 2022

President of The Automobile Association, Edmund King stated:”Hot weather, lack of trains and an increase in UK staycations means that the roads will be busier than usual this Easter with 27.6m journeys.

“Drivers are advised to check their cars before travelling and in particular tyre pressures, oil, windscreen washer and fuel levels, as well as preparing for themselves with water and snacks.”

The Metropolitan Police spoke of the travel chaos seen at Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster: “We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London. A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

