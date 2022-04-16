By Tamsin Brown • 16 April 2022 • 16:24

How to aid digestion after eating too much. Image: bradley j, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Eating too much can make us feel drowsy, bloated and uncomfortable. Fortunately, there are ways to aid digestion and reduce discomfort.

Many of us overeat from time to time, whether at parties, in restaurants or at home. In general, it is not a cause for concern if it only happens occasionally, but large meals are often accompanied by poor digestion, bloating, drowsiness and discomfort.

There are a few tips and tricks that can help alleviate the aftereffects of overeating so that you can carry on with your activities as normal.

Routines and good eating habits

After overeating, opt for fresh, light meals, but keep your normal meal times as usual. Avoid undereating to compensate. Fasting will shock the body and make you feel excessively hungry, which may only lead you to overeat again. Include a variety of easily-digestible foods that provide fibre, lean protein, vitamins and minerals.

Drink plenty of fluids

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. You do not need to worry about feeling even fuller, as drinking water little by little actually helps the digestive process and facilitates intestinal transit. Carbonated drinks are not suitable, as the gas can further bloat the entire digestive tract.

Move around

Although intense exercise will be uncomfortable after overeating, a short walk can aid digestion, stimulate the metabolism and help improve blood sugar levels. It might be tempting to lie down and take a nap, but this can worsen problems such as bloating and acid reflux.

Try herbal tea

Teas such as chamomile, peppermint, lime blossom or lemon balm can help with digestion, and fennel tea is thought to be particularly effective. Remember that pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and people taking medication should consult their doctor before consuming such plants.

Relax and appreciate the moment

Overeating from time to time is not the end of the world, especially when the meal is part of a family gathering or a special celebration. You can appreciate the time you spent together and the wonderful food you ate without feeling guilty.

