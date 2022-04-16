Prince Harry instigated secret “olive branch” talks with Queen and Charles

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 9:36
Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games
Credit: @DefensieStas, Twitter
Not even aides were aware of Harry and Meghan´s Thursday UK meeting ahead of their engagement at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
An insider told The Sun in an exclusive on Saturday, April 16: “Harry contacted his father and said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet.
“Harry instigated it all. It was an olive branch from Harry and made in an effort to clear the air.
“He made the approach to Charles who was obviously very happy, and accepted.
“Charles maintains that Harry is a much-loved son and is always welcome to come back and visit.
“The Queen agreed to see them both but only after he had met Charles first.
“They were travelling to Holland for the Invictus Games which is only round the corner.
“Charles wants to heal things with his son and his daughter-in-law and ultimately wants to meet his grandchildren.
“As the Queen said when Megxit was signed, they will always be a much-loved part of the family.
“By seeing the Queen before they arrived in Holland for a high-profile visit, they managed to diminish any idea they were snubbing her.
“Charles was happy to have them.”
Prince Harry pulled out of the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey last month citing his mounting concerns over security.
The Duke is suing the British government after his Met Police armed guards were removed when he stepped down from royal duty.
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games which honours wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
The games run until April 22.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
