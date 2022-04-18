Piers Morgan says Good Morning Britain Meghan exit was a ‘farce’

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 7:32

Credit: Piers Morgan Instagram

Piers Morgan says his Good Morning Britain exit over his Meghan Markle comments was a ‘farce’.

Morgan is set to take to the air again with news channel TalkTV on April 25. Morgan’s new show will be aired globally and will be broadcast from a studio in West London’s Ealing.

As reported by The Standard on April 18, Morgan has revealed that his exit from Good Morning Britain over his Meghan comments was a “farce”. However, he believes that something good has come from it.

Morgan stormed off GMB when he revealed that he did not believe the comments that Meghan made during her Oprah Winfrey interview. After Morgan stormed out Ofcom had to deal with more than 50,000 complaints.

Speaking to The Metro Morgan explained: “I thought the whole thing was a farce, and I’m delighted that actually as a result of the farce, we’ve ended up with a whole network which is now dedicated to preventing that kind of farce from recurring,

“You shouldn’t be shamed or vilified or cancelled for having an opinion, unless you genuinely are spewing hateful bigoted stuff.”

Morgan went on to add: “I don’t intend to do that; I’ve never done that before in my broadcasting time. I want to be a broad church to any kind of view.”

