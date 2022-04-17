Meghan Markle risks the wrath of the Royal Family with a ‘barbed dig’

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 15:31
Genevieve, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 16, the Duchess of Sussex made a “barbed dig”, according to one Royal expert.
The opening ceremony was held at The Hague and Meghan thanked everyone present including her husband Prince Harry.
Meghan commented: “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way.
“Because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family.”
Many people believe that she was simply praising veterans but others interpreted her speech differently.
Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and Royal commentator Ingrid Steward believes that Meghan’s comments were “an interesting choice of words”.
Speaking to The Sun she revealed: “It’s evocative language and perhaps is slightly barbed. There’s definitely a little innuendo there.”
Many people took to Twitter after the opening ceremony. One person commented: “Harry and Meghan are the gold standard when they give back to global communities,
“They gave back to the service men & women a place they can thrive in through sport & meeting new friends along the way from over 20 teams globally.”
Another person tweeted: “So they can’t use the word service?”
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
