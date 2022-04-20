Andalucia launches telephone number 012: new citizens’ helpline and appointment management system

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 19:42

Andalucia launches telephone number 012: a new citizens' helpline and appointment management system Credit: Twitter @antoniosanz

Andalucia has launched new 012 telephone number as a centralised multi-channel citizen service line.

On Wednesday 20, April, the Deputy Minister of the Presidency, Public and Interior Administration of the Andalusian Regional Government, Antonio Sanz, presented the new centralised service for administrative information and citizen services which, under the telephone number 012 and the alternative number 955 012 012, integrates all the public service telephone numbers under a single number, as reported by 20minutos.

The 012 number is a centralised multi-channel citizen service for any matter related to general information of the Andalusian Regional Government “and, therefore, is prepared to answer any general query related to the powers of the regional administration”, the Andalusian government has stressed in a statement.

The aim of the 012 number is “to offer citizens a single access point for obtaining administrative information and for resolving doubts and queries related to procedures and services of the regional administration, with a unified and homogeneous portfolio of services, including telephone assistance and the incorporation of new services such as the automation of certain procedures, as well as the expansion of telematic channels of interaction or the sending of alerts, warnings and reminders”.

It is a “transparent, simple and flexible service that facilitates the integration of new service lines and constitutes the first step in the project to evolve towards an omnichannel service model”. In this way, the agents of the citizen service will have “a complete view” of the interactions of each person, regardless of the channel through which they have occurred, “which will allow them to respond to queries more efficiently and effectively”.

Among the lines that are integrated are the Centre for attention to users of the educational community (Cauce), the Tax Information and Attention Centre (Ciyat), the housing information service (Infovivienda) and the information telephone number for the elderly.

The new service will deal with any general enquiry, including specialised enquiries, although not those referring to personal data. Appointments can also be made through 012 for the registry offices of the Junta de Andalucía, the Andalusian Tax Agency, the Andalusian Employment Service, the ITV and other services.