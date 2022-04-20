WATCH: Crazy waterspout seen on the coast of Spain’s Torrevieja taking social media by storm

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 14:26

WATCH: Crazy waterspout seen on the coast of Spain's Torrevieja Credit: Twitter @TorreviejaO

Amazing footage of a waterspout spotted on the coast of Torrevieja in Spain is taking social media by storm.

A rare sighting of a waterspout has surprised the inhabitants of Torrevieja today, Wednesday,20, April as a result of the storm that is sweeping across Spain and has already left snowfall in several parts of the country, as reported by 20minutos.

Credit: Twitter @Larry_MiguelM

El miércoles ha comenzado lluvioso dejándonos incluso una manga marina. El momento lo ha podido captar uno de nuestro más fieles seguidores. 🎥 Video: Jose V.#Torrevieja #TorreviejaOn @lasextameteo pic.twitter.com/t68ZFFsuDx — TorreviejaON (@TorreviejaO) April 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TorreviejaO

“Wednesday has started off rainy, even leaving us with a waterspout. The moment was captured by one of our most faithful followers”, read the tweet posted by TorreviejaOn.

The waterspout which was of a significant size lasted between 15 and 20 minutes, following a swat swell which began to appear at about eight o’clock in the morning and has covered practically the entire coast of Orihuela and Torrevieja. The rare phenomenon did not reach land, meaning that no person nor property was damaged.

A waterspout is a kind of tornado that forms when there is a lot of instability. When it hits the water, it is called a “waterspout”. If it had not reached the water, it would have been a “tuba” or “funnel cloud” and if it touched land, it would have been a “tornado”, explained Rubén Torregrosa, from Proyecto Mastral.

After Easter had seen almost summer temperatures throughout the country, the entry of cold air is causing a general drop in temperatures and various meteorological phenomena. In the case of Alicante, rain, storms and hail have been the cause of this waterspout off the coast of Torrevieja, on the southern coast of the province, as reported by the Mastral Torrevieja Project platform.

The incident comes after Spain’s weather agency (Aemet) issued yellow and orange warnings for rain, strong winds, snowfall and maritime storms across the whole nation.

