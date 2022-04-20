By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 17:04

Kremlin Press Secretary says Russia has given peace proposals to Ukraine Credit: Twitter @ANI

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia has given peace proposals to Ukraine.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that a document containing peace proposals had been drafted by Russia and subsequently handed over to Ukrainian officials.”At present, our draft document has been handed over to the Ukrainian side, which includes absolutely clear, elaborated formulations. The ball is on their side, we are waiting for an answer,” Peskov stated, according to Reuters.

Peskov was asked if the Ukrainian Government had been given any deadlines as to when a response regarding peace proposals was required, to which he simply answered:”It depends on the Ukrainian side.” Commenting on the relationship between the negotiating sides Peskov stated: “The dynamic of work on the Ukrainian side leaves much to be desired, the Ukrainians do not show a great inclination to intensify the negotiation process.”

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has since confirmed that Ukraine is currently reviewing the peace proposals it received from Russia, with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stating earlier today that Kyiv had reached an agreement in the establishment of a humanitarian civilian corridor for the innocent in Mariupol. This agreed upon route would see to the evacuation of innocent children, women and older people, according to the Deputy Prime Minister. Vereshchuk also took to Facebook, posting: “Given the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor action. We will put our best effort to make everything work as it should.”