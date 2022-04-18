By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 19:57

269 bodies have been recovered in Ukraine's Irpin after Russia's withdrawal

Police Officials have reported that 269 bodies have been recovered in Ukraine’s Irpin following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

269 bodies have been recovered in Irpin, near Kiev Ukraine, following the retaking of the town from Russian forces at the end of March, stated a Police Official on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Irpin, was a focus point of the fight against Russian troops, before their withdrawal from Ukraine’s northern locations in an attempt to increase their attacks in the east. Serhiy Panteleyev, first deputy head of the main police investigation department, stated in an online briefing: “So far, we have inspected 269 corpses.” Panteleyev reported that forensic work was being carried out in an attempt to determine the cause of death of many of the victims, while he revealed photographs of badly burnt human bodies. He also stated that seven different locations within Irpin, where civilians had reportedly been executed, had been investigated, but did not comment more on the locations.

A picture posted on 16, April by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine showed a cemetery in Irpin.

Credit: Twitter @armyinformcomua

Cemetery in #Irpin where victims of 🇷🇺 aggression were buried. pic.twitter.com/Hep9dJSoDY — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) April 16, 2022

Russia was officially accused of war crimes in Ukraine by the US on Wednesday, March 23, with an address from Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that Russian forces “have committed war crimes in Ukraine” after “assessments based on careful reviews of available information from public and intelligence sources. Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” stated Mr Blinken.

Russia has since denied accusations that its troops have committed war crimes or targeted civilians.

