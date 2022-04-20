Shock as easyJet nightmare flight lands BACK in UK after 11-hour ‘chaotic’ journey

By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 15:33

Shock as easyJet nightmare flight lands back in the UK after 11-hour ‘chaotic’ journey. The flight heading for Madeira returned to the UK.

The holidaymakers had been heading from Bristol to Madeira with easyJet. After circling the islands briefly and landing at the wrong airport, the flight headed back to the UK due to weather issues.

As reported by Bristol Live, on April 19, one traveller revealed: “They told us that the wind speed at Funchal was too high to land, but we were stacked up in a queue twice and other planes made it down,

“We saw Madeira from the air multiple times but never managed to land at Funchal – the diversion to Porto Santo, which was very nearby, was apparently to take on fuel to circle Funchal again several more times without landing.

“The pilot then made some excuse about needing more fuel from Faro and had clearly decided we were heading back to Bristol afterwards.

“No one was allowed out at Porto Santo, and no reason was given and if we’d have gotten off there we could have got a ferry to Funchal.

“A handful of passengers with hand luggage only were allowed off at Faro, but told they were then on their own as the company had decided Bristol was where we were being taken.”

After landing at Bristol airport things continued to go wrong.

Traveller Timothy Easun revealed: “When we got back to Bristol it was chaotic and the phone line staff were giving little to no consistent information and frequently dropping the calls,

“One of the subcontracted ground staff went above and beyond to find out what was going on, to get us on a coach to Gatwick, that got us to a hotel just after midnight, from where we had to book ourselves taxis to Gatwick itself for 5 am to get there in time for the morning flight – which we have had to book ourselves and will have to claim back.”

“There was a total lack of communication at Bristol.”

He went on to add: “We started optimistic on the plane, but when the pilot pulled us out of the waiting stack and headed to Faro it was obvious we were in for a really long day.

“People were most upset that the pilot led us on to think we might go back to try again when it was evident we wouldn’t, and that there was no support on the ground in Bristol: The app didn’t work, the website wasn’t working and the people on the phone were rude and unhelpful.

“By the time the coach arrived we were all very tired and resigned to our fate.”

An easyJet spokesperson commented on the long flight and said: “We can confirm that flight EZY6245 from Bristol to Funchal diverted to Porto Santo and subsequently to Faro, as a result of winds gusting outside the limits of the aircraft,

“As the forecast was unfortunately not set to improve, the decision was taken to return to Bristol the flight was to be cancelled.

“Whilst this was outside of our control we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather. We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for affected customers, providing hotel meals and accommodation where required, as well as the option to transferring to an alternative for free, or receive a voucher or refund.”

The spokesperson added: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

