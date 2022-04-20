‘Almighty shuddering’: Ryanair passengers speak out after flight forced to turn back

By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 13:48

‘Almighty shuddering’: Ryanair passengers speak out after flight is forced to turn back at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Ryanair passengers were shocked after they felt an “almighty shuddering” and their plane was stopped just before the end of the runway. The travellers have said that the “pilot needs praising for quick decision making”, as reported by the Irish Mirror on April 20.

According to reports, a bird had flown into the plane. One passenger on the Liverpool to Rome flight said that they had seen the bird crash into the aircraft’s engine.

Despite the incident, the pilot remained calm and brought the plane to a halt.

According to The Liverpool Echo, one traveller revealed that they felt an “almighty shuddering that resembled driving on rumble strips”.

The passenger went on to add that the pilot was: “forced to put the plane in an emergency stop which was efficiently done”.

After a thorough inspection fire crews discovered that a bird had flown into the engine.

One passenger on the Ryanair flight revealed that the plane was “only metres away from the end of the runway” when the incident happened.

The passenger added: “The pilot needs praising for quick decision making,

“The passengers were incredibly calm and once we were given the full lowdown were very respectful of the airport staff.”

The Ryanair flight had “suffered a suspected bird strike on take off so the flight was postponed,” according to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The passengers were able to fly later the same day.

