By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 14:54

‘Kamikaze’ driver three times the limit arrested on the Costa del Sol in Mijas. The driver had been heading at speed down the A7 in the wrong direction.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested a man who was driving in the wrong direction on the A7. The driver was said to be a danger to other travellers. The arrest was made on Saturday morning, April 23, according to sources speaking to Sevilla ABC.

The man had managed to travel several kilometres at speed before he was arrested at around 6:15am. The man had begun driving erratically on the AP-7 towards Granada earlier in the morning. Numerous people had reported the driver to the emergency services 112 and according to reports, more than 30 calls were received about the driver.

Callers reported the man was speeding through Torremolinos and also through Benalmadena. The driver made it into Fuengirola and Mijas too.

As reported by Sevilla ABC: “officers from Mijas managed to intercept this driver of Colombian nationality. The tip-off indicated that the individual was travelling in the wrong direction in a white Ford Transit. Up to that point he had travelled about 25 kilometres at high speed against the flow of traffic.”

The man is said to have been driving erratically and used multiple lanes and travelled in the wrong direction during his kamikaze journey. Once arrested the man was breathalysed and found to be three times over the legal limit.

