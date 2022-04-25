Asda launches ‘pet zone’ to create a one-stop-shop for pet parents

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 13:14

Image: An Asda pet-zone. Credit: Asda

Asda has launched a ‘pet zone’ in selected stores to help pet parents pick up everything from insurance to accessories as part of their regular shop.

Asda will trial a number of partnerships with six popular brands within its Gateshead, Eastlands, Minworth, West Bridgford and Caerphilly stores.

The dedicated zone will cater for both dogs and cats at all life stages and include a wider range from familiar brands such as Lily’s Kitchen, Freshpet and Denzel’s, alongside an extensive range of accessories and toys from Petface – including eco-toys from Petface Planet, and UK-produced dog fragrances and grooming products from Bugalugs, accroding to a press release on April 20.

The selection of brands will offer something for every budget and will enable Asda customers to pick up ‘specialist’ and harder-to-find products, such as Denzel’s Brunch Bites and Bugalugs ‘One in a Million’ dog cologne.

Pet parents will also be able to sign up for insurance through Asda Money partner, Joii, and access to a 24-hour online vet service for emergencies via the Joii app.

Matt Harrison, a senior director at Asda, said: “We’re partnering with some brilliant brands to bring a wide range of pet products to these stores – including items that would usually only be found in specialist retailers.”

