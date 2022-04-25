By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 12:54

British Airways relocates to Spain's Madrid as a result of staff shortages amidst cancellation chaos

British Airways has set up a short-haul flight base in Madrid in an attempt to ramp up operations.

British Airways has set up a short-haul flight base in Madrid due to the recent staff shortages seen amidst the cancellation chaos that has faced the company in the last few weeks. This is the first time a short-haul flight base has been set up outside of London, with British Airways stating that it will only be in service for the short-term until they solve their staff shortages and ramp up their operations.

According to a report by the Telegraph, British Airways will hire local staff to help combat the problems that have currently been faced by its clients.

“We are looking at a range of temporary options to ensure we can support our customers this summer as we ramp our operation back up,” stated a BA spokesperson.

A job description by British Airways states: “For candidates who are successfully offered a role through this campaign, we’re offering a welcome bonus of £1,000 – paid in two instalments – £500 after your first three months, £500 after six months in role.”

The eligibility criteria state: “Applicants with a notice period or other circumstances which prevent them from being able to commence training prior to July 2022 may not be eligible for the welcome bonus.”

The British Airways website also alludes to the massive inundation of calls they are currently receiving: “Our call centres are extremely busy at the moment, please only call us if your query is urgent. You can find options to change a booking, request a voucher or refund, check entry requirements or book a test in our COVID-19 hub.”