Mallorca to help families during the holidays through subsidies

By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 13:02

Previous summer camp. Image - Twitter

FOR parents who have to work, making arrangements for their children during the long summer holidays can be a major problem, particularly if they are in the lower pay brackets.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Sports announced on April 18 that it will subsidise the leisure activities of 17,710 children which will be supplied by local councils.

19 of those councils are in Mallorca and thanks to these subsidies, the councils will be able to offer to parents in their municipalities, weekly places in holiday schools at much a lower price than usual.

For single-parent families and those at risk of social exclusion, the price is quoted at €50 per month and for other families the price will be €100 per month.

These subsidised activities will take place over an average of 10 weeks covering the school holidays mainly in the summer (96 per cent of places), although some municipalities also offer places during Easter and Christmas.

It is intended that those looking after the children will be employed locally wherever possible.

