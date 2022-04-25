New Nordic study on Covid vaccines with 23M participants shows evidence of increased heart risks in young men

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 16:42

A new study published in the JAMA cardiology medical journal has shown the increased heart risks in young men who have undergone the second covid vaccine.

Doctors, Øystein Karlstad,Petteri Hovi, and Anders Husby, conducted four cohort studies that were carried out from 27, December 2020 to 5, October, 2021 across a pool of 23,122,522 participants from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, to find any possible link between an increase in heart risks including myocarditis or pericarditis following the Covid vaccines, which led to new evidence showing increased risks in young men.

Mayoclinic defines myocarditis as “ an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce the heart’s ability to pump and cause rapid or irregular heart rhythms” and pericarditis as “ swelling and irritation of the thin, sacklike tissue surrounding the heart (pericardium). Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain. The chest pain occurs when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other.”

The study entitled “SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis in a Nordic Cohort Study of 23 Million Residents” was published in JAMA Cardiology, a medical journal covering all topics related to cardiology, published by the American Medical Association, on April, 20, 2022.

The study’s summary and conclusion states: “In this cohort study of 23.1 million Nordic residents aged 12 years or older, the risk of myocarditis was higher within 28 days of vaccination with both BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 compared with being unvaccinated, and higher after the second dose of vaccine than the first dose. The risk was more pronounced after the second dose of mRNA-1273 than after the second dose of BNT162b2, and the risk was highest among males aged 16 to 24 years. Our data are compatible with 4 to 7 excess events within 28 days per 100 000 vaccinees after a second dose of BNT162b2, and 9 to 28 excess events within 28 days per 100 000 vaccinees after a second dose of mRNA-1273. The risk of myocarditis associated with vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 must be balanced against the benefits of these vaccines.”

Interestingly, this study follows the publication of a new Spanish study that revealed that 98.6% of Sudden Cardiac Death seen in athletes are men.

