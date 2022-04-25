By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 15:25

Top 10 sunniest cities in Europe include seven Spanish cities

A new study collecting information on the sunniest cities in Europe saw seven Spanish cities making the top 10.

A study carried out by Holidu, using data provided by weather portal, World Weather online took the average number of hours of sunshine per month in each city from 2009 to 2021, analysing the 300 most populated cities in Europe, to make a ranking of the sunniest cities. The Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia are among the top scoring regions seen in the study, as reported by Cope.

Living up to its nickname of “City of Light” Alicante, located in the south of the Valencian Community on the Costa Blanca, takes first place with a whopping 349 hours of sunshine on average per month.

The one-thousand-year-old city located on the island of Sicily, on the slopes of the volcano Etna, called Catania takes second place with 347 hours. Located just below Alicante, Murcia takes third place but is the second highest city in Spain when it comes to hours of monthly sunshine with 346 hours.

Fourth place sees Malaga with 345 hours of sunshine gracing the Andalusian city each month, the most sunshine seen in any Andalusian city. The Italian city of Messina, located on the island of Sicily has the same amount of hours of sunshine as Malaga but sees a one degree difference in temperature, losing 19-20 degrees to Malaga.

Valencia takes sixth place with an average of 343 hours beating the French city of Nice which takes seventh and the Spanish city of Las Palmas which takes eighth. Ninth position sees the beautiful city of Granada boasting its iconic Alhambra with a 341 hour average. Palermo, in Italy, and Seville, in Spain, both tie for tenth position with a respectable 340 hours of sunshine with Seville beating the average temperature of Palermo, 21-19 degrees celsius.

Other Spanish cities that make the top 20 include Zaragoza, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Madrid.

