By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 17:59

Sony Pictures announces Singer Bad Bunny to play Marvel's first Latino superhero "El Muerto" Credit: Twitter @SonyPictures

Puerto Rican Singer Bad Bunny is set to play Marvel’s first Latino Superhero.

On Tuesday, 26, April, Sony Pictures announced that Bad Bunny would be playing El Muerto in a new Marvel Movie that will be released January, 12, 2024.

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures’ Presentation. @ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jMhBId2CT7 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SonyPictures

“Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto [email protected]’ Presentation. @ElMuertoMovies exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024.” read the tweet posted by Sony Pictures.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny by music lovers across the globe, is currently one of the biggest Spanish-speaking singers in the world, and now the Puerto Rican singer will be playing El Muerto in the first Marvel-Live action film to star a Latino character, scheduled for release on January, 12, 2024.

“It’s wonderful. It’s awesome. I love wrestling. I grew up watching it and now I’m a wrestler,” Bad Bunny stated at Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where the project was announced. The character he will play is a wrestler from the Spider-Man universe: “That’s why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me, it’s going to be epic”.

Following his success in the music industry with his Latin trap and reggaeton, the multi-Grammy winner made his television debut in 2018 with the film More than a Century, since then he has appeared on shows like Saturday Night Live and WWE Raw, as well as a small role in the film, Fast & Furious 9. He is also soon to appear in Brad Pitt’s new fil, Bullet Train, before appearing as El Muerto for Marvel.

