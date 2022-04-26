By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 17:57

Spain and Portugal reach agreement with Brussels on reference price of gas for electricity. Image: Pedro Sánchez

Spain and Portugal reach an agreement with Brussels on the reference price of gas for electricity.

Pedro Sánchez made the announcement on Tuesday, April 26.

THE President of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday, April 26 that Spain and Portugal had reached an agreement with Brussels ‘to set a reference price for gas and reduce the electricity bill.’

During a government meeting on April 26, Sánchez said: “Spain and Portugal today reached an important agreement with Brussels to set a reference price for gas and reduce the electricity bill.

He added: “Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been working on effective policies that protect residents, SMEs and industry.”

Sánchez said that the Spanish government along with their Portuguese counterparts had been working with the European Commission to agree on a fixed reference price for ‘gas that produces electricity’.

“This will be good news for consumers, small and medium businesses and industry of this country,” the 50-year-old said.

España y Portugal alcanzamos hoy un importante acuerdo con Bruselas para fijar un precio de referencia del gas y reducir la factura de la electricidad. Desde el inicio del conflicto en Ucrania, trabajamos en políticas eficaces que protejan a la ciudadanía, pymes e industria. pic.twitter.com/nRTtb8PLYK — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 26, 2022

According to the third deputy prime minister of Spain, Teresa Ribera, and the Minister for the Environment and Climate Action of Portugal, José Duarte Cordeiro the agreement with Brussels has set the gas reference price at around 40 euros/MWh and will mark an average price of 50 euros/MWh over the 12 months once this agreement comes into force, as reported by Europa Press.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.