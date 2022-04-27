Spanish Airports hit by delays, cancellations and baggage issues

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 8:26

Spanish Airports were hit by delays, cancellations and baggage issues over Easter. Over the Easter period, the number of travellers increased dramatically.

The tourism sector had eagerly awaited Easter as travel nearly resumed its pre-pandemic levels. Over the Easter period, the number of flights nearly hit levels seen in 2019. According to the claims tip website Reclamador: “The flights operated at Easter have come close to the figures of 2019 and it is expected that for the 2022 summer campaign, the number of flights will be similar to that of the last year before the health crisis.”

The top five Spanish airports hit with issues over the Easter period were revealed on April 26. Travellers’ main concerns were delays, cancellations, overbooked flights and issues with checked baggage.

Reclamador revealed that the hardest-hit airport was Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Reclamador explained: “This position may be due, to a large extent, to the very high number of flights that were operated from Wednesday to Monday of Easter Week, with almost 5,000 flights scheduled during those days alone. Only second in number to the second airport in this ranking, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, which registered more than 5,300 flights by the different airlines.”

The complaints portal revealed that at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport most of the issues were related to long flight delays and cancellations.

The other airports that topped the rankings for issues were Palma de Mallorca International Airport, Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport and finally Ibiza International Airport, as reported by la Razon.

