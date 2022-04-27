By Chris King • 27 April 2022 • 0:30

Photo of two Guardia Civil officers. Image: Guardia Civil

State will pay compensation to two Guardia Civil officers injured in the line of duty after their aggressors are declared insolvent

Two Guardia Civil officers who were injured in the line of duty will receive compensation from the State. This comes after their aggressors were declared insolvent and could not assume the payments imposed on them by the courts.

As reported today, Tuesday, April 26 in a press release from the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil (AUGC), the two officers from Sevilla will receive sums of €26,000 and €25,150, respectively.

This action has been described by the AUGC as ‘two new successes’ for its legal services. Its statement explained that the aggressors of both agents were sentenced in two similar sentences, one from Criminal Court 11 in Sevilla, on February 23, 2020, and the other from No4 in Granada, on March 10 of the same year.

The defendants were sentenced to prison terms of four and eight months, respectively, for attacking and injuring a police officer. They were also ordered to pay compensation. “Later, in both courts, the insolvency of the convicts was decreed, which made it impossible to compensate for the responsibility recognised in the respective sentences handed down”, said the AUGC.

As established in Royal Decree 485/1980, the regulations that were applicable to the officers only covered compensation for material damage to their property. It has a more restricted scope than that regulated in articles 179 and 180 of the Organic Regulations of the Governmental Police approved by Decree 2038/1975 of 17 July, the former referring to compensation for material damage, and the latter to compensation for injuries caused to the officer of the law.

Article 28 of the law of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee establishes that “civil servants shall receive the corresponding compensation for reasons of service”.

Therefore, the organisation points out, “the non-extension of compensation for injuries suffered by Guardia Civil officers is not only unfair, in comparison with the regulations applicable to National Police Corps personnel, whose regulations do provide for compensation for personal injury, but also contrary to the principle of civil servants’ indemnity in the performance of their duties”.

As a result, Jose Luis Ganfornina Falcon, the lawyer for the Sevilla AUGC, filed a claim with the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil to obtain compensation for the damages suffered in the act of duty by the aforementioned officers.

“This type of service provided by the association to its members, which contributes to the best defence of the rights and interests of the members of the body”, said the AUGC this Tuesday, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

