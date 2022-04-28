By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 16:32

Andalucian actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following long illness. Image: @aisge

The Spanish actor is best known for his roles in 'The Holy Innocents', 'The Seventh Day' and 'Dragon Rapide'.

The Spanish actor is best known for his roles in ‘The Holy Innocents’, ‘The Seventh Day’ and ‘Dragon Rapide’.

UPDATE 4.32 pm (April 28) – ANDALUCIAN actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following a long illness, with Malaga’s Antonio Banderas, President of Junta de Andalucia Juanmo Moreno and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez leading tributes for the iconic Spanish actor.

News of the actor’s death prompted fans and actors to pay tribute to the Costa del Sol star.

Hollywood actor and Malaga native Antonio Banderas paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “It always hurts the death of a colleague, of a friend… but Juan, your curtain falls and catches us with a changed foot. You will never really be forgotten.”

President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez said: “All my love to Juan Diego’s family and to the world of culture, which today loses a great reference in the field of cinema and theatre. An immense actor, who has given us brilliant performances in works that are part of our cinematographic history.”

Juamo Moreno wrote: “Juan Diego leaves us his mark as one of the great performers of our cinema. It was Medal of Andalucía. And with his talent, he won the admiration and affection of the Spaniards. My condolences to his family, colleagues and the @Academiadecine.”

UPDATE 11.26 (April 28) – ANDALUCIAN actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following a long illness, according to his family on Thursday, April 28.

The actor, who starred in iconic Spanish films such as ‘The Holy Innocents’, ‘The Seventh Day’ and ‘Dragon Rapide’, also enjoyed a long career in theatre. According to Spanish media reports, he had been suffering from health problems in recent years.

A tweet confirming his death was released by the Association of Performing Artists, Management Society (AISGE).

The AISGE wrote: “How sad to say goodbye to you, dearest #JuanDiego. Partner, teacher, comrade, friend.

“An example of humble nobility, a highly cultured man who knew how to do himself when the circumstances were less favourable.

“Fly high, fly free. All our love.”

