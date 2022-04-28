By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 16:32
Andalucian actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following long illness. Image: @aisge
UPDATE 4.32 pm (April 28) – ANDALUCIAN actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following a long illness, with Malaga’s Antonio Banderas, President of Junta de Andalucia Juanmo Moreno and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez leading tributes for the iconic Spanish actor.
News of the actor’s death prompted fans and actors to pay tribute to the Costa del Sol star.
Hollywood actor and Malaga native Antonio Banderas paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “It always hurts the death of a colleague, of a friend… but Juan, your curtain falls and catches us with a changed foot. You will never really be forgotten.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas)
President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez said: “All my love to Juan Diego’s family and to the world of culture, which today loses a great reference in the field of cinema and theatre. An immense actor, who has given us brilliant performances in works that are part of our cinematographic history.”
Todo mi cariño a la familia de Juan Diego y al mundo de la cultura, que hoy pierde a un gran referente en el ámbito del cine y el teatro. Un actor inmenso, que nos ha regalado interpretaciones brillantes en obras que son parte de nuestra historia cinematográfica. pic.twitter.com/RvCpBRueWf
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 28, 2022
Juamo Moreno wrote: “Juan Diego leaves us his mark as one of the great performers of our cinema. It was Medal of Andalucía. And with his talent, he won the admiration and affection of the Spaniards. My condolences to his family, colleagues and the @Academiadecine.”
Juan Diego nos deja su impronta como uno de los grandes intérpretes de nuestro cine. Era Medalla de #Andalucía. Y se ganó con su talento la admiración y el cariño de los españoles.
Mis condolencias a su familia, compañeros y la @Academiadecine.https://t.co/YC4ltPsghk
— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) April 28, 2022
UPDATE 11.26 (April 28) – ANDALUCIAN actor Juan Diego dies aged 79 following a long illness, according to his family on Thursday, April 28.
The actor, who starred in iconic Spanish films such as ‘The Holy Innocents’, ‘The Seventh Day’ and ‘Dragon Rapide’, also enjoyed a long career in theatre. According to Spanish media reports, he had been suffering from health problems in recent years.
A tweet confirming his death was released by the Association of Performing Artists, Management Society (AISGE).
The AISGE wrote: “How sad to say goodbye to you, dearest #JuanDiego. Partner, teacher, comrade, friend.
“An example of humble nobility, a highly cultured man who knew how to do himself when the circumstances were less favourable.
“Fly high, fly free. All our love.”
Qué triste decirte adiós, queridísimo #JuanDiego. Socio, maestro, camarada, amigo. Ejemplo de nobleza humilde, hombre cultísimo que se supo hacer a sí mismo cuando las circunstancias menos acompañaban. Vuela alto, vuela libre. Todo nuestro amor 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/iG1ovhGUQn
— AISGE (@aisge) April 28, 2022
Juan Diego won three Goya Awards, and received nine nomination. He also scooped five awards for best actor at the Malaga Festival and also received the Silver Shell for Best Actor at the San Sebastian Festival for his work in “Vete de mí”, by Víctor García Lion.
Born in Seville in 1942, Diego had been hospitalised at the Zarzuela Clinic in Madrid, where he died this morning.
He leaves behind two sons, Adán and Diego.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.