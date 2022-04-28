Juan Diego won three Goya Awards, and received nine nomination. He also scooped five awards for best actor at the Malaga Festival and also received the Silver Shell for Best Actor at the San Sebastian Festival for his work in “Vete de mí”, by Víctor García Lion.

Born in Seville in 1942, Diego had been hospitalised at the Zarzuela Clinic in Madrid, where he died this morning.

He leaves behind two sons, Adán and Diego.

