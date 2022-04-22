Jacques Perrin dead: French actor and filmmaker dies aged 80.

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 7:52

Perrin starred in Cinema Paradiso and The Young Girls of Rochefort, among dozens of others, and co-directed Winged Migration.

FRENCH actor and filmmaker Jacques Perrin dies aged 80 as tributes pour in following the news.

“The family has the immense sadness of informing you of the death of filmmaker Jacques Perrin, who died on Thursday, April 21 in Paris. He passed away peacefully,” they announced in a statement sent to AFP by his son, Mathieu Simonet.

His most notable acting roles were in Cinema Paradiso and The Young Girls of Rochefort but he also starred in Donkey Skin, The 317th Platoon, Drummer-Crab and A Captain’s Honor.

Perrin was also co-producer of some 15 films, including “Z” (1969), which won Oscars for best foreign picture and best film editing, and “The Chorus” (2004), directed by his nephew Christophe Barratier.

Stars and fans paid tribute to the French icon following the announcement of his death.

Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine wrote on Instagram: “I only starred with Jacques Perrin in one film “Le trajet de la foudre” by Jacques Bourton, it was in Belgium, a man of conviction, delicate, cultivated and tender, an inspired actor, elegant, mysterious of light. What a chance I had. Thank you, Jacques Perrin.”

Filmmaker Jesse Hawkin said: “RIP Jacques Perrin, the French actor and producer who helped in a key way to get Costa-Gavras’ Z made (he produced it and played the reporter – he parlayed a friendship with the Algerian culture minister to get the film made there without any state interference)”

“Since I was a teenager, I have been in love with Jacques Perrin. Because of his voice first. Of his crooked smile. And his talent for being in films that I loved. So he can’t be dead. He is in a movie theater from his childhood.”

