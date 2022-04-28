By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 0:50

CCTV captures moment small plane crashes in residential area in Turkey. Image: WhatsApp

CCTV captures the moment a small plane crashes in a residential area in Turkey.

Tragically both pilots were killed in the crash.

CCTV footage has captured the moment a small plane crashed in a residential area in northwestern Turkey.

The single-engine aeroplane crashed into a neighbourhood in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa on Monday, April 25 and burst into flames killing both the pilots.

Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said following the tragic event: “A flight instructor and trainee pilot were killed in the crash while nobody was injured.”

Videos circulating online following the crash show the moment the plane crashed but also the damage left to vehicles in the area, with several cars left burning as people filmed the incident on their phones.

In Turkey, a single-engine plane crashed directly into a residential area-there’re dead. The incident was in Bursa. The winged car fell into the street at the moment of heavy human traffic. 2 people who were on the plane were killed. Several cars were also damaged. pic.twitter.com/28S4RR193M — AppleSeed (@AppleSeedTX) April 26, 2022

Yakup Canbolat told reporters that the crash was likely due to “a technical reason” because weather conditions were “fit for flying”.

The governor also said that following the civilian training plane crash, two houses and two vehicles were damaged, as reported by dailysabah.com.

According to the Turkish news outlet, the plane had been flying near the Yunuseli Airport, which they say is a hub for training flights.

TC-UPT Plane Crash Bursa Turkey pic.twitter.com/JrvdvxFT2r — FSX Aviation (@FSXAviation3) April 25, 2022

They also reported that this isn’t the first incident like this to have happened in the area.

As noted by the Daily Sabah, another training plane crashed near the same area in June 2021, however, the flight instructor and trainee pilot crashed into a nearby orchard and survived with injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.