By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 10:16

Expert ‘fraud squad’ set to crack down on criminals who steal taxpayer money. The fraud squad will “chase down fraudsters who rip off the taxpayer.”

The news was announced by the government on April 27, and Rishi Sunak revealed that the team will be up and running by the summer. The government explained: “The new body will recruit leading data analytics experts and economic crime investigators to recover money stolen from Covid support schemes and spot suspicious companies and people seeking Government contracts.

“Counter fraud experts will also mount mandatory inspections on Whitehall programmes to uncover vulnerabilities.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said: “We will chase down fraudsters who rip off the taxpayer. This elite fraud squad, backed by £25 million, will ensure the latest counter fraud techniques are being used to track down these criminals.

“People are rightly furious that fraudsters took advantage of our vital Covid support schemes, and we are acting to make sure they pay the price.”

Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg commented: “Hardworking taxpayers must and will be protected. Anyone who tries to defraud the public purse will know that we as a government are coming for them and we are going to put them behind bars.”

According to the government the: “recruitment for the Chief Executive of the Public Sector Fraud Authority will start in the coming weeks, with candidates picked from leading counter fraud experts. The new CEO will answer directly to the Chancellor and the Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency.”

