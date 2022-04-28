By Tamsin Brown • 28 April 2022 • 13:25

How to use retinol in skincare for anti-ageing. Image: Omcadam, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

You have probably already heard of retinol, but do you know what this beauty buzzword actually means? Read on to find out why you should include retinol in your skincare.

You may have heard of the importance of retinol in skincare. But do you know what it really is and what it does for our skin? Retinol is vitamin A in its active form. When it penetrates the skin, it has a whole host of anti-ageing benefits.

Cosmetics containing this active ingredient are used to reduce expression lines and hyperpigmentation caused by excessive sun exposure. Retinol helps to reduce marks such as those caused by acne, and also increases the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, all of which are substances found in our skin that are depleted over time. It is good for oil regulation and the elimination of dead cells.

Retinol-containing products usually contain low concentrations to minimise irritation, but this does not make it any less effective. Treatments with pure vitamin A can lead to faster results but always require expert supervision.

As retinol can cause some redness and irritation at first, you may want to apply it at night. It is safe to use during the daytime, but it does make your skin more sensitive to the sun and it is extra important to use good sun protection. It takes time for the skin to get used to retinol creams. Start by using it once a week or once every few days to see how your skin reacts. You can use it on the entire face or only on specific areas, such as scars or blemishes. If you have any doubts, seek advice from a dermatologist.

