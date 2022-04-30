Tourist numbers forecast to return to near pre-pandemic levels for Andalucía

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 13:04

Tourist forecasts “will exceed 28 million travellers” this year the vice president of the Junta de Andalucía and Minister for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Government, Juan Marín, has said.

Tourist forecasts “are being fulfilled” Marín said in Torremolinos, Málaga, Costa del Sol, at the forum on ‘Costa del Sol. The keys to tourism recovery’, organized by SER Málaga, on Friday, April 29.

The vice president highlighted “the work done by professionals in the sector” during the pandemic caused by Covid, in addition to the capacity of “resilience” demonstrated in these two years with restricted mobility.

And he stressed “the investments” made by entrepreneurs to adapt to security measures and capacity at all times, as well as to be prepared and improve their competitiveness through training, innovation and adaptation to new markets.

The Minister for Tourism said the occupancy rate for Easter, was more than 75 per cent on average and exceeded 85 per cent from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

Forecasts for the coming holidays, according to the survey of the System of analysis and statistics of tourism in Andalucía (Saeta), point to 76 per cent average occupancy in Andalucía, and for Málaga will reach 81 per cent, pending last-minute bookings.

Marín said the figures make it likely that “we will reach and exceed 28 million tourists” by the end of 2022.

Pre-pandemic figures for Andalucía stood at 32 million tourists for 2019.

