By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 9:42

Boost for British travellers as Greece scraps Covid entry restrictions in time for summer holidays.

Holidaymakers wanting to head away to Greece have received some excellent news. From Sunday, May 1, all Covid entry restrictions were scrapped for Greece.

Greece will now welcome tourists without needing to show proof of vaccination or any COVID tests before travel. This means both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers will be able to enjoy holidays in Greece.

The government discussed ditching the COVID requirements at a meeting on Thursday. Health experts had advised the government to relax the rules according to officials from the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO).

The government commented: “At today’s meeting, the Committee of Experts of the Ministry of Health unanimously recommended:

“Suspension of Covid pass from May 1 and return of capacity to 100%.

“Suspension of EUDCC certificate at the country entry gates.”

The government added: “The proposal of the Commission is accepted by the government and the details that will be clarified on the new Joint Ministerial Decision to [be] issued.”

As reported by The Sun, travel instructions from the UK government say: “The Greek Government has confirmed that from May 1, travellers arriving from the UK, USA and European Union countries are exempt from the requirement to show a vaccine certificate, proof of a negative test, or a certificate of recovery from Covid to enter Greece.”

Thanos Plevris the health minister, has said that mask-wearing indoors could remain for some time, reported The Standard. He commented: “It is possible that the measure of wearing masks indoors might not be lifted, because the mask is a mild measure.

“What we suggest is that masks indoors will continue in May and then, based on the epidemiological picture in the country, decisions will be taken for June.”

