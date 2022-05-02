By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 8:45

Nine euros to park at the best beach on the northern Costa Blanca this summer Source: Googlemaps

The pressure of increased tourists wanting to visit beauty spots has resulted in the City Council of Jávea in Alicante introducing a charge of nine euros this summer to park at Grandella beach, one of the best on the northern Costa Blanca.

A favourite with locals and tourists, the council has said that is has needed to take steps to protect the natural environment of the area from the increasingly intense tourist pressure. The hope is that the high parking fees will be a deterrent and that many will look to go elsewhere to enjoy one of the many beaches.

It is understood that the charge will apply between 9am and 7pm from the beginning of June until the end of September, the peak holiday period. Motorcycles and bicycles will continue to enjoy free access and parking at the scenic spot.

The scheme will fall under the auspices of the Orange Zone system with an active barrier in place and security surveillance. Spaces are limited with parking available for 130 vehicles and in the neighbouring Portixol 60.

Buses will be offered by the council during the peak period enabling those who wish to visit the two beaches to do so without worrying about parking or the cost, with a 25 percent fare discount for locals.

Locals will not be happy with the nine euros charge to park but with space limited and the area plagued with traffic jams during the summer months, the hope is that introducing the charge will help alleviate the overcrowding.

